Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Down 2.5%

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.84, approximately 84,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,538,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 123.47% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. Research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 50,287 shares of company stock valued at $129,781. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

