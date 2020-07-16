Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 645.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

About Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

