BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 266.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $561.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.45.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

