Blackmoon Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44.00 (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Blackmoon has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blackmoon has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blackmoon token can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.01955178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00089848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00192425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 90.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Blackmoon’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmooncrypto.com

Blackmoon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Tidex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

