Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and TransGlobe Energy (OTCMKTS:TGA) Critical Contrast

Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Ridge Oil & Gas and TransGlobe Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Oil & Gas $470,000.00 23.49 $4.13 million N/A N/A TransGlobe Energy $278.93 million 0.15 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Black Ridge Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransGlobe Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Ridge Oil & Gas and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Oil & Gas N/A 256.39% 31.53% TransGlobe Energy -23.04% 2.06% 1.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Black Ridge Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Black Ridge Oil & Gas and TransGlobe Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Ridge Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A TransGlobe Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

TransGlobe Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 579.12%. Given TransGlobe Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransGlobe Energy is more favorable than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Summary

Black Ridge Oil & Gas beats TransGlobe Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Ridge Oil & Gas Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. focuses on acquiring, investing in, and managing the oil and gas assets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

