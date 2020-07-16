BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,252,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $266.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $278.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

