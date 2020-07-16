BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,991,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,655,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,909,000 after buying an additional 378,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,692,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

