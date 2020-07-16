BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 33,795 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in LKQ by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

