BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 52,967 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 150.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,967 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 5.0% in the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 243,270 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in HP by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 85,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,786 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Insiders acquired a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

