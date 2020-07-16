BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,663 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 88.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

