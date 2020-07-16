BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $185.45 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $188.44. The stock has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

