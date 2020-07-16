BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 670 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Prologis by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,863 shares of company stock worth $1,347,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $93.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.89. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

