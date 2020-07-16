BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

YUM stock opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,993 shares of company stock valued at $866,686 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

