BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of BJRI opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.43 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

