BitcoinZ (BTCZ) One Day Volume Hits $26,121.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Exmo, Crex24 and Graviex. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $660,210.57 and $26,121.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00669553 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00102176 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00079831 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001138 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,386,847,695 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Exmo, Exrates, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.