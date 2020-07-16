Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Capitalization of $164.18 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $164.18 million and $32.86 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $9.37 or 0.00102946 BTC on popular exchanges including Korbit, Bitinka, Bit-Z and Kucoin. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00640641 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00078258 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000770 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Huobi, QuadrigaCX, Ovis, BitMarket, Indodax, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Coinnest, Exmo, Bit-Z, SouthXchange, Vebitcoin, Koineks, TDAX, BitFlip, Bitinka, Negocie Coins, C2CX, Bitlish, Braziliex, Korbit, Zebpay, Crex24, Instant Bitex, Coinone, Sistemkoin, CEX.IO, Exrates, Bithumb, Binance, HitBTC, BitBay, Bitsane, Kucoin, DSX, Bleutrade, Graviex and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.