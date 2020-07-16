Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded down 70% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiin has a market capitalization of $14,594.80 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.60 or 0.02596012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00068010 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen . Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

