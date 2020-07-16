Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $77,089.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,884,495 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

