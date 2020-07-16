Bitblocks (BBK) Market Capitalization Hits $481,269.13

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $481,269.13 and $16,170.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042877 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,178.74 or 0.99484951 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001093 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00128179 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006182 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 236,167,581 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

