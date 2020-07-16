BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BSTC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $69.51.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSTC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.