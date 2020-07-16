Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $281.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.11. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.75.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.