BidiPass (BDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. BidiPass has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $954,213.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One BidiPass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045839 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.01 or 0.04975717 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033363 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BDP is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,702,461 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

