BidaskClub Lowers Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

LAMR opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

