BidaskClub Lowers Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DNLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Shares of DNLI opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.85. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 825.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $10,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,739,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,489,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 90,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $2,231,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 839,631 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,146. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,505 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,862,000. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,932,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

