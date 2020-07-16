BidaskClub Downgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Sell

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $600.47 million, a PE ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.