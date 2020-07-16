BidaskClub Downgrades Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Sell

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.11. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $10.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $50,631.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,986 shares in the company, valued at $844,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $46,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,313 shares in the company, valued at $837,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,073 shares of company stock worth $149,726. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 410,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 30,217 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.