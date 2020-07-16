BidaskClub Downgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Redfin from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 2.04. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,098.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,549 shares of company stock worth $2,640,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

