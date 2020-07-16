BidaskClub Downgrades CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to Buy

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $741.92.

CSGP stock opened at $691.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $690.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.10. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $747.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

