BidaskClub Downgrades Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.25 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Property Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.65.

BPY opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,031 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,021,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,685,000 after buying an additional 149,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 26.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,148,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,280,000 after buying an additional 2,351,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,683,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,871,000 after buying an additional 637,138 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 39.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,910,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,636,000 after buying an additional 1,676,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

