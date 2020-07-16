BHP Group’s (BHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.44) price target (down previously from GBX 1,680 ($20.67)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,749.67 ($21.53).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 1,717.60 ($21.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,642.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,526.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a fifty-two week high of £1,585 ($1,950.53).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

