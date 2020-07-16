Bernard Looney Buys 108 Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney acquired 108 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($385.43).
Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 10th, Bernard Looney acquired 88 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £310.64 ($382.28).
- On Monday, May 11th, Bernard Looney acquired 100 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £316 ($388.88).
BP opened at GBX 310.25 ($3.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 556.20 ($6.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion and a PE ratio of -18.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 368.33.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.69) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 530 ($6.52) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.06) price target (up previously from GBX 310 ($3.81)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 392.75 ($4.83).
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
Featured Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.