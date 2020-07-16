Bernard Looney Buys 108 Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney acquired 108 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($385.43).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Bernard Looney acquired 88 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £310.64 ($382.28).

On Monday, May 11th, Bernard Looney acquired 100 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £316 ($388.88).

BP opened at GBX 310.25 ($3.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 556.20 ($6.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion and a PE ratio of -18.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 368.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -204.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.69) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 530 ($6.52) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.06) price target (up previously from GBX 310 ($3.81)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 392.75 ($4.83).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

