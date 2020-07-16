Bennicas & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,158 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 165.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $83,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 236,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 135,486 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Cfra increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

