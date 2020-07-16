Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.3% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

ABBV opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

