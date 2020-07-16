Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Shares Gap Up to $30.80

Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.83, but opened at $30.80. Benefytt Technologies shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 1,848,227 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFYT. SVB Leerink downgraded Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Benefytt Technologies from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 40.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Benefytt Technologies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFYT. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $24,554,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $21,559,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $15,832,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT)

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

