Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Shares Gap Up to $30.80

Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.83, but opened at $30.80. Benefytt Technologies shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 1,848,227 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFYT. SVB Leerink downgraded Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Benefytt Technologies from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFYT. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $24,554,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $21,559,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $15,832,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT)
Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.
