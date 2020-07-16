Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,987,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after acquiring an additional 903,693 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,649,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 535,330 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 915,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 728,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 303,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

