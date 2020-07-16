Beigene Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,161 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,282% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total transaction of $3,530,165.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,069,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,840,966.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $416,402.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 326,247 shares in the company, valued at $65,344,011.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,082 shares of company stock worth $21,002,763. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Beigene by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after buying an additional 1,155,679 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 70.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 701,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,449,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 102.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 338,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 171,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE opened at $236.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Beigene has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $238.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Analysts expect that Beigene will post -20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

