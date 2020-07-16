Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $684,438.33 and approximately $23,151.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $18.94 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053299 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 232,278,186 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.43, $10.39, $7.50, $51.55, $5.60, $24.68, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $13.77 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

