Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.73, 22,988,689 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 12,983,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,318,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 720,037 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,634,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,426,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 129,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,249 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.