Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Critical Analysis

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Genocea Biosciences N/A -152.70% -70.41%

50.9% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beam Therapeutics and Genocea Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Genocea Biosciences has a consensus target price of $6.92, indicating a potential upside of 258.38%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Genocea Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 64,587.93 -$78.33 million ($14.05) -1.79 Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A -$38.95 million ($2.09) -0.92

Genocea Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Beam Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

