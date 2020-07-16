Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BECN. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an average rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.27.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $24,189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 437.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 637,443 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,791,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 379,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 317,202 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

