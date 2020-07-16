BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. BCE’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Veritas Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

