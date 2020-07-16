Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$0.70 at Credit Suisse Group

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$0.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.96.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. The company has a market cap of $375.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$336.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post -0.3545833 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

