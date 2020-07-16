Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Given New $0.70 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.71.

Shares of BTE stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 148.06%. The company had revenue of $250.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Baytex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 153.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Baytex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 77,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,533 shares in the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

