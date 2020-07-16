Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €90.00 ($101.12) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.41 ($94.84).

FRA:BAYN opened at €64.02 ($71.93) on Tuesday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a one year high of €123.82 ($139.12). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.94.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

