Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BAYN. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.41 ($94.84).

BAYN stock opened at €64.00 ($71.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.97. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

