Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSET. ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,588.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 244,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 882,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Read More: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.