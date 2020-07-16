Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAS. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.53 ($60.15).

Shares of BAS opened at €51.11 ($57.43) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of €51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.68. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 12-month high of €72.17 ($81.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

