Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.53 ($60.15).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €51.11 ($57.43) on Tuesday. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 12-month high of €72.17 ($81.09). The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is €51.26 and its 200-day moving average is €52.68.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

