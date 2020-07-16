Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Down 10.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) shares traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.82, 16,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 984,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $256.89 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%.

In related news, insider Zachary Levenick bought 38,529 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $71,663.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

