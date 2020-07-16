Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Down 10.3% After Earnings Miss

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)’s stock price fell 10.3% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.82, 16,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 984,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $256.89 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, insider Zachary Levenick acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 493.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

